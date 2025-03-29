Wisconsin voters react to Musk lawsuit ahead of Supreme Court election

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop Elon Musk’s plans to award $1 million to two people at an event in Wisconsin this weekend.

According to court records, Susan Crawford was assigned as the judge in the case. Crawford is running against Brad Schimel in the state supreme court race.

Crawford tells TMJ4 News that she immediately recused herself from the case.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Crawford what her first reaction was when she was assigned to the case.

“You can’t make this stuff up. There’s been a lot of twists and turns in this race and I just ya know I couldn’t believe it,” Crawford said.

TMJ4

The Department of Justice quickly announced the Honorable David Conway will take over the case.

Cynthia Lopes, who attended a Crawford campaign rally in Kenosha on Friday, voiced her concerns about the influence of Elon Musk on the electoral process.

"It's difficult to see that," Lopes said, referring to Musk's involvement, including petition payments and million-dollar giveaways.

“He shouldn’t be involved. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you make good decisions,” Lopes said.

TMJ4 asked Brad Schimel about the latest lawsuit involving Musk Friday afternoon.

"I don't control what Elon Musk does, and I don't control what George Soros or J.B. Pritzker do for Susan Crawford," Schimel said, pointing to the out-of-state billionaires backing his opponent.

TMJ4

Supporters of Schimel believe that external financial contributions will not ultimately influence the outcome of the race.

"I don't think he's put enough in to make that much of a difference. He did put some in, and that's very helpful. But I don't think he did enough to move the ball that much," GOP Dodge County Vice Chair, Nate Pollnow said.

According to WisPolitics, a record $90 million has been spent on this judicial race, with only four days remaining until Election Day.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error