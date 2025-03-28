Wisconsin Department of Justice seeking court order to stop Elon Musk's $1 million giveaway

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday that the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) will take legal action in response to Elon Musk’s plans to award $1 million to two people at an event in Wisconsin this weekend.

In the statement Friday, Kaul said the DOJ is committed to “ensuring that elections in Wisconsin are safe, secure, free and fair,” that they are aware of the offer, and that they intend to take legal action to stop it from happening.

In a post on X, Musk said that he plans to hold an event in Wisconsin to "hand over" $1 million each to a pair of voters who have "signed the petition in opposition to activist judges."

High-stakes race

The post was made just days before the election that will determine ideological control of the court.

The Supreme Court race has shattered previous spending records for a U.S. judicial election and has become a referendum on Musk and the first months of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump, a Republican, endorsed Brad Schimel and hosted a telephone town hall with him Thursday night.

Schimel, a Waukesha County judge, faces Dane County Judge Susan Crawford in Tuesday’s election. Crawford is backed by a wide range of Democrats, including the liberal justices who hold a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and former President Barack Obama.

The retirement this year of a liberal justice puts majority control of the court in play.

Musk earlier this week said he had awarded a voter in Green Bay $1 million for signing a petition his political action committee created targeting activist judges. Musk promised $100 to any registered Wisconsin voter who signed the petition or forwarded it to someone who did.

That raised questions about whether the petition violated Wisconsin law that makes it a felony to offer, give, lend or promise to lend or give anything of value to induce a voter to cast a ballot or not vote.

Democratic response

Crawford’s campaign spokesperson Derrick Honeyman, though, called Musk's visit to Wisconsin a “last-minute desperate distraction.”

“Wisconsinites don’t want a billionaire like Musk telling them who to vote for, and, on Tuesday, voters should reject Musk’s lackey Brad Schimel,” he said.

Crawford and her allies have accused Musk of trying to buy influence on the court given that Tesla's lawsuit could end up before the justices.

The race comes as the Wisconsin Supreme Court is also expected to rule on abortion rights, congressional redistricting, union power, and voting rules that could affect the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

More than $81 million has been spent on the Supreme Court race so far, obliterating the record for a judicial race in the U.S. of $51 million set in Wisconsin just two years ago, according to Brennan Center tallies.

In response to Musk coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Schimel, Crawford campaign spokesman Derrick Honeyman released the following statement:

“Elon Musk has spent more than $20 million so far buying off corrupt Brad Schimel to try and secure a favorable ruling in his company’s lawsuit. This visit is just a last-minute desperate distraction as voters are turned off by Schimel wanting to ban abortion and his failure to test rape kits. Wisconsinites don’t want a billionaire like Musk telling them who to vote for, and on Tuesday, voters should reject Musk’s lackey Brad Schimel.”

