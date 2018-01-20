Wisconsin unemployment hit record low in December

Fair
PASADENA, CA - MAY 14: Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit, a collaborative effort by governmental agencies to offer jobs and job training resources at the Greater Los Angeles Career Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. Nineteen exhibitors offer job and educational opportunities as well as advice from the Board of Equalization at the event that is open to the general public. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preliminary estimates show unemployment in Wisconsin reached a record low in December.
The state Department of Workforce Development released figures Thursday that show the unemployment rate in December was 3 percent. That's a record for December and matches the lowest rate on record.
The rate was down 0.2 percentage points from November. The national unemployment rate in December was 4.1 percent.
The state added 1,300 private-sector jobs between November and December, including 1,200 construction jobs.