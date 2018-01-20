Wisconsin unemployment hit record low in December

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preliminary estimates show unemployment in Wisconsin reached a record low in December.

The state Department of Workforce Development released figures Thursday that show the unemployment rate in December was 3 percent. That's a record for December and matches the lowest rate on record.

The rate was down 0.2 percentage points from November. The national unemployment rate in December was 4.1 percent.

The state added 1,300 private-sector jobs between November and December, including 1,200 construction jobs.