Wisconsin State Patrol officers now trained to administer Narcan

The administer of Narcan is likely the reason one overdose victim lived on New Year's Eve.
On New Year's Eve, a Spooner Post State Patrol trooper, Sawyer County Sheriff's deputy and Lac Courte Oreilles police officer responded to a report of an unresponsive 41-year-old female suspected of overdosing on heroin.
“Opioid abuse is an increasingly difficult challenge for law enforcement and emergency responders across the state,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent J.D. Lind. “Our primary mission is to save lives, and equipping all our officers with Narcan provides another important tool to help us carry out that mission.”