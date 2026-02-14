Wisconsin tribes seek online sports betting approval as legislative session nears end

Wisconsin remains one of 20 states without legal online sports betting options, despite growing pressure from tribal leaders to expand current gambling laws.

The state currently allows only in-person sports wagering at tribal casinos, but proposed legislation would expand that to include online betting through apps connected to computer servers on tribal land.

"Let's get this work done so we can provide something that will truly benefit Wisconsin," said Nicole Boyd, chairwoman of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, during Tuesday's State of the Tribes address to lawmakers.

The legislation appeared on track for a vote last fall with bipartisan support but was postponed due to unspecified concerns. Tribal leaders are now pushing for passage before the Assembly's legislative session concludes next week.

Boyd emphasized the financial benefits, noting the state received more than $60 million in revenue sharing last fiscal year from gambling at tribal-owned casinos.

"By allowing a legal framework for mobile sports wagering through Wisconsin tribes, the state will see increased revenue through the state gaming compacts," Boyd said.

Even if the bill passes and receives the governor's signature, another time-consuming step remains: negotiating compact agreements with individual tribes to establish rules, regulations and revenue sharing before online sports betting could begin.

Currently, 30 states allow online sports betting.

