Wisconsin State Fair sees attendance boost after COVID slump

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair experienced a comfortable boost in attendance in 2022 compared to years past.

Fair organizers announced Tuesday that 1,003,450 people attended the fair Aug. 4-14.

That's compared to 841,074 in 2021 (amid a number of COVID protocols and general concern about the virus); 1,130,572 in 2019 (the fair was canceled in 2020); 1,037,982 in 2018; and 1,028,049 in 2017, according to data on the fair's website.

Organizers add that the Wisconsin Bakers Association served 320,000 cream puffs, the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised more than $321,000; and Gertrude's Pretzels sold almost 13,000 Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, which was the first place winner of the Sporkies food contest.

More than 10,000 competitive exhibits and animal entries were also judged and the fair was decorated with 25,000 plants, according to their statement.

State Fair CEO Shari Black said, “after 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for our community and state."

“The noteworthy attendance of the Wisconsin State Fair is proof that fairs continue to be a mainstay in Wisconsin summers. With another phenomenal State Fair in the books, together as a staff, we look forward to 2023," said Black.

Read the fair's attendance announcement below:

