The Sporkies: Peño Pretzel Popper Brat takes home first in Wisconsin State Fair food competition

The golden spork goes to... the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat from Gertrude’s Pretzels!
Posted at 7:02 PM, Aug 02, 2022
It is a 10-inch jalapeno cheddar bratwurst carefully wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, topped with fresh cut jalapenos and white cheddar sauce.

The Sporkies, in its 9th year at the Wisconsin State Fair, encourages vendors to create "next-level foods worth of mouth-watering Instagram pics."

The winner was chosen by a panel of local celebrity judges. They judged the dishes on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality, and of course, taste.

The Sconnie Slugger from Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill took second place, and the Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick from Freese’s Candy Shoppe took home third.

Above is a look at all eight finalists.

This year's competition featured a wide range of offerings from burrito balls to lattes to cheese curd tacos.

You will find all of these finalists for sale when the Wisconsin State Fair begins later this week. Search for the special larger-than-life golden sporks in front of each vendor.

Take a full look at all the finalists by clicking here.

