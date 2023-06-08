Wisconsin shared revenue: Evers, lawmakers strike a deal on funding local governments, reports say

MADISON, Wis. — After weeks of debate, it seems Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders have come to an agreement as to how to provide state aid to local governments.

Lawmakers sent another offer to the governor Wednesday night, saying it's their "last, best offer," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's office said in a press release. The offer included allowing Milwaukee elected officials to raise local sales taxes themselves, without needing a referendum vote from the public.

Final details are still being worked out, according to WisPolitics.com, but Evers and GOP leaders agreed to the deal in principle.

The deal reportedly includes a .4% sales tax option for Milwaukee County instead of the initially proposed 0.375%.

NEWS: Sources say shared revenue deal between @GovEvers, @SpeakerVos, @SenatorDevin drops referendum requirement for new sales taxes for Milwaukee County, city to deal w/ pensions.



Instead, County Board, Common Council would have to approve via two-thirds votes.



1/ — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) June 8, 2023

According to the Associated Press, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said an announcement on the deal could come later Thursday.

The plan would need a 2/3 vote from the county board and common council in order to pass.

The previously proposed plan would increase shared revenue, money that the state gives back to the city, and for the first time allow the City of Milwaukee to raise the sales tax 2-percent, and Milwaukee County to raise their sales tax by 0.375-percent, so long that each of the sales tax increases are approved by voters. That money could be used to offset future pension obligations.

The proposed bill comes with strings attached, including requiring school resource officers with a new caveat that they have proper training at Milwaukee Public Schools, giving the police chief power to set policies instead of the Fire and Police Commission, and a requirement to not spend any revenue from the sales tax on The Hop street car.

During discussions on the Assembly floor, Democrats made clear they didn't believe the bill with its stipulations was ready to move on.

Prior to Thursday's reported deal, lawmakers said they wanted to get this bill to the governor's desk before July 1, when the state has to have a new biennial budget.

Shared revenue to local governments has remained nearly unchanged for almost 30 years and was cut in 2004, 2010 and 2012.

