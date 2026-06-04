MADISON — Wisconsin's top Senate Republican says another vote on the failed budget surplus deal is possible — but only if two more senators get on board.

Senate Leader Devin LeMahieu raised the possibility of revisiting the bipartisan package, which easily passed in the Assembly.

The deal included tax cuts, property tax relief, refund checks and more money for public education.

A bipartisan deal failed in the state Senate last month.

Watch: Wisconsin Senate leader leaves door open for another budget surplus vote

Sen. Lemahieu says budget surplus deal still possible

A recent Marquette poll showed 8 out of 10 voters wanted lawmakers to pass the deal. LeMahieu pointed to that support in a statement.

"If two more Senators decide to stand with the 80% of Wisconsinites who support this compromise, the Senate will meet to send the proposal to the governor."

On Monday, TMJ4'S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asked Gov. Tony Evers whether the deal needed to change to get different results in the Senate.

"I don't know how. The Republicans that were part of the deal had some really strong feelings about bringing money back to people so that they can pay their bills, and then of course I was on the other side concerned about education, and so I don't know what adding or subtracting would make a difference," Evers said.

The deal fell short by 2 votes in the Senate. Three Republicans voted no, and all 15 Senate Democrats voted no.

Milwaukee Democrat Chris Larson said there is no movement and nobody is changing their vote. Republican Chris Kapenga said the votes are not there, calling the issue "dead in the Senate."

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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