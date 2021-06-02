Watch
Wisconsin Republicans block medical marijuana - again

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 02, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature's powerful budget-writing committee have again blocked a Democratic attempt to legalize marijuana for medical use.

The GOP stripped a provision legalizing medical marijuana from Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 budget last month.

Democrats on the budget committee introduced a motion Wednesday that would legalize it and provide the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection with roughly $185,000 per year to regulate the drug.

Sen. Howard Marklein, one of the committee's Republican co-chairmen, ruled the motion was out of order since the committee has already removed the medical marijuana provision from the budget.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

