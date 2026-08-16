Wisconsin primary results and inflation as midterms approach

Wisconsin's recent primary results are raising questions about the strength of the progressive movement within the Democratic Party, while inflation remains the top issue for voters heading into the midterm elections.

David Crowley narrowly defeated Francesca Hong in this week's Wisconsin primary, a result that sparked broader questions about whether progressive candidates can compete in general elections. NBC's Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker interviewed Crowley following his victory.

"I had the opportunity to interview him this week, of course, the more moderate candidate, and I asked him what does it look like to unify the party in the wake of this bruising battle, particularly after he had such a narrow victory," Welker said.

WATCH: TMJ4's Charles Benson speaks with NBC's Kristen Welker

TMJ4's Charles Benson speaks with Kristen Welker

Crowley expressed confidence in his ability to reach voters who did not support him, pointing to affordability as his top issue. Whether that message will be enough to unite the Democratic coalition and attract new voters remains an open question.

Crowley faces Republican Tom Tiffany on November 3.

This week's midterm races also delivered a mixed verdict for Democrats hoping to move the party in a more progressive direction.

On the economic front, July's inflation numbers showed the annual inflation rate fell slightly, though it remains high. Gas prices are above $4 a gallon, and the cost of groceries continues to be a top concern for voters in Wisconsin and across the country.

"It's their number one issue. It's what they care most about and that's why you're seeing so many candidates, Democrats and Republicans, really try to highlight how they plan to improve the economy," Welker said.

Welker noted that inflation is casting a long shadow over the midterm elections and over the president, who continues to wage a war with Iran now heading into its 6th month. The president initially promised the conflict would be over in a matter of weeks.

Vice President JD Vance said in an interview this week that keeping gas prices low is the administration's number one goal. Whether the administration can achieve that before Labor Day is one of the critical questions heading into the midterm election cycle, Welker said.

This story was reported on-air by a Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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