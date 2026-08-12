Rep. Tom Tiffany wins Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor's race

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany has secured the Republican nomination for Wisconsin’s 2026 gubernatorial election.

Tiffany won the party's nomination with 97 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Who is Tom Tiffany?

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany talks to supporters during a campaign event, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Kenosha, WI. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tiffany represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on May 19, 2020. His current term is set to end Jan. 3, 2027.

Prior to assuming office, Tiffany served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and state Senate for the 12th District. He was a member of the Joint Finance Committee, which is responsible for the state budget, and served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Sporting, Heritage, Mining and Forestry.

He attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where he earned a degree in agricultural economics. He also owned and operated a river cruise company and worked as a dam tender, according to his campaign website. Tiffany also was a town supervisor in Little Rice and served on the Oneida County Economic Development Board of Directors.

The general election is Nov. 3.

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