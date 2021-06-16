Wisconsin lawmaker wants to call in the National Guard to curb Milwaukee violence

MILWAUKEE — “Call in the National Guard:” That's what a Wisconsin state lawmaker is recommending to curb the violence in Milwaukee.

This as a local freeway was shut down for a third time in as many days because of a report of shots fired.

I-94 eastbound in Milwaukee was backed up for miles Tuesday afternoon because of the third shots fired investigation in three days.

TMJ4

TMJ4

It follows more than a dozen shootings over the weekend.

TMJ4

State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R–New Berlin) calls Milwaukee a "warzone-like setting" and wants Gov. Tony Evers to bring in the National Guard.

TMJ4 State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo

Gov. Evers says the National Guard is not the solution. The governor says parts of the budget are slated to go towards curbing crime.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says working out the budget is exactly how Rep. Sanfelippo can help.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas released a statement that reads in part, “we discourage motorists from discharging a firearm in an act of retaliation or an attempt to solve a dispute on our freeway system. Let's all work to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely.”

Read State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo's statement below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip