I-94 EB reopens at WIS 175 after shots fired report: Milwaukee Co. Sheriff

I-94 eastbound lanes, as well as north and southbound ramps at 35th Street, have reopened after reports of gunshots being fired shut traffic down Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jun 15, 2021
MILWAUKEE — I-94 eastbound lanes, as well as north and southbound ramps at 35th Street, have reopened after reports of gunshots being fired shut traffic down Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that no injuries have been reported and that an investigation into the alleged shots fired report is underway.

Traffic to American Family Field was diverted, the office said.

The incident could have been an issue to Brewers fans heading to today's home game. The team reminded fans in a statement that if you’re coming to American Family Field, traffic was diverted on I-94 EB near 35th Street. Tuesday's Brewers v. Cincinnati Reds game kicks off at 7:10 p.m.

This could be the third shots fired incident on Milwaukee's interstate system in as many days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

