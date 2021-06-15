I-94 EB reopens at WIS 175 after shots fired report: Milwaukee Co. Sheriff

MILWAUKEE — I-94 eastbound lanes, as well as north and southbound ramps at 35th Street, have reopened after reports of gunshots being fired shut traffic down Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that no injuries have been reported and that an investigation into the alleged shots fired report is underway.

Traffic to American Family Field was diverted, the office said.

Update: As of about 4 PM, I-94 eastbound lanes, as well as the north- and southbound ramps at 35th Street, have reopened to traffic. The investigation into the alleged shooting incident continues. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) June 15, 2021

HIGHWAY ALERT: I-94 eastbound is shutdown and north- and southbound ramps at 35th Street are closed, following reports of shots fired. No injuries have been reported, and an investigation is under way. American Family Field traffic is being diverted. Updates to come. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) June 15, 2021

The incident could have been an issue to Brewers fans heading to today's home game. The team reminded fans in a statement that if you’re coming to American Family Field, traffic was diverted on I-94 EB near 35th Street. Tuesday's Brewers v. Cincinnati Reds game kicks off at 7:10 p.m.

ALERT: If you’re coming to American Family Field, traffic is being diverted on I-94 EB near 35th Street. Please use an alternative route to the ballpark. https://t.co/pyDSdU9cpU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 15, 2021

This could be the third shots fired incident on Milwaukee's interstate system in as many days.

