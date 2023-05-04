Wisconsin judge to hear initial arguments in abortion lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge will hear arguments for a lawsuit Thursday that challenges the state's current abortion ban.

Thursday's hearing is set for 10 a.m. in Madison. This comes after Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the challenge last summer in Dane County, hoping to repeal the ban that went into effect after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit argues that a 1985 abortion law, which only allows one if it threatens the life of the mother, conflicts with a law from 1849, which bans abortions.

Kaul also named three district attorneys in his lawsuit as defendants including Milwaukee County's John Chisholm. Milwaukee County, along with Sheboygan and Dane, are the only three counties in the state that had legal abortion clinics before Roe was overturned.

The Associated Press says the judge in today's hearing isn't expected to immediately rule on the lawsuit but could lay down a timeline for a decision.

Because of its importance, the case is expected to make its way to the state supreme court where liberal-leaning justices will hold a majority after Judge Janet Protasiewicz is sworn in this summer.

