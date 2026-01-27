Wisconsin joins lawsuit against federal immigration operations in Minn. as tensions escalate

MADISON — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has joined more than a dozen states in a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order against federal immigration operations in Minneapolis, as tensions continue to escalate between state and federal authorities over the deployment of thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents.

The lawsuit challenges the Trump administration's surge of 2,000 to 3,000 federal agents in Minneapolis, which local and state officials have repeatedly demanded to end.

"People are getting killed. People don't have to be murdered," Evers said.

While Evers acknowledged that cooperation between local and federal agents is possible for removing certain undocumented immigrants, he strongly opposes what he calls an "army" presence in Minneapolis.

"We have to find a better way. I can't believe in this day and age that we can't find a better way," Evers said. "Yes, are there people that have had horrible convictions that should be kicked out of the country, of course there are some, not many, but some, but we don't need an army of people to do that."

The governor said he remains in ongoing contact with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about the situation. When asked if Wisconsin offered assistance to Minnesota, Evers indicated their National Guard appears adequate for their needs.

"Their National Guard seems to be fine. They're not going to need stuff from us. They need ICE to leave," Evers said.

President Trump responded to Democratic governors over the weekend, calling for "EVERY Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration to enforce our Nation's Laws," including having local and county law enforcement turn over arrests of undocumented immigrants.

When asked about potential cooperation between local law enforcement and federal agents, Evers suggested limited collaboration might be possible.

"Not an army of them. I mean, we can work together," Evers said.

The controversy has taken a personal turn for Wisconsin, as Alex Pretti, the Minnesota man shot and killed over the weekend during the operations, was from Green Bay. Evers described the situation as tragic.

"What a sad situation that was, a Wisconsin kid who seemed to be the type of person everybody would want for a son," Evers said.

