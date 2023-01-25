Wisconsin Humane Society brings back 'Poorly Drawn Pets' fundraiser

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Have you ever wanted a drawing of your furry friend? What about a really poorly drawn pet photo? Well, now you can thanks to the Wisconsin Humane Society!

WHS announced it's bringing back its Poorly Drawn Pet fundraiser. However, not for long! WHS posted about the fundraiser on Tuesday and by Wednesday morning, the humane society said it's already nearing capacity.

So how does it work? All you have to do is submit a photo of your pet and donate $25 to the humane society. They have a group of staff and volunteers who will then look at that photo, and do their best to draw it!

You may wind up getting someone who is very artistic, but WHS says likely not.

"We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them," WHS said in its post.

Around 100 artists are donating their time to the fundraiser and are ready to draw your pet, so head to WHS' Facebook post and hit the donate button!

