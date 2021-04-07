Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin hopes to hire new AD 'within a few months'

items.[0].image.alt
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez reacts along the sideline during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Stanford, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2013, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Barry Alvarez
Posted at 4:18 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 17:18:04-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the search committee to pick a successor to retiring Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said the school hopes to make a hire “within a few months.”

Peter Miller, the chair of Wisconsin’s athletic board, wouldn’t get more specific than that.

Alvarez announced his retirement Tuesday and said it would take effect at the beginning of July.

Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank has announced the members of a nine-person search committee.

Alvarez has been Wisconsin’s athletic director since 2004 and coached Wisconsin's football team from 1990-2005.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku