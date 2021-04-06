UW-Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez to retire June 30

After a decades-long career, UW–Madison Athletic Director Barry Alvarez is retiring this summer.

The announcement came Tuesday morning. The university announced Alvarez's last day would be June 30.

Alvarez is in his 32nd year at UW- Madison, his 18th year as director of athletics.

He served as head football coach for 16 seasons, from 1990- through 2005.

Alvarez is just one of 16 coaches in Big Ten history to win at least 100 games at one school. He led the Badgers to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories.

As head of the athletic department, he led the team to success, winning a combined 16 team national titles and 73 conference regular-season or tournament crowns.

In 2010, Alvarez was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip