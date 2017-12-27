Wisconsin hairstylist arrested after allegedly snipping man's ear, botching his haircut

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Madison police say they arrested a hairstylist accused of snipping a 22-year-old customer's ear.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says the victim told officers the hairstylist told him to stop fidgeting and moving his head before nicking his ear on Friday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that DeSpain says the hairstylist then ran the clipper with the shortest attachment down the middle of the customer's head, "leaving him looking a bit like Larry from the `Three Stooges."'

DeSpain says officers arrested the stylist on suspicion of mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. DeSpain says the man told officers it was an accident.

"He wanted a fresh coiffure for Christmas, but ended up with his head shaved and his ear bloodied. While it is not a crime to give someone a bad haircut, you will get arrested for intentionally snipping their ear with a scissors," DeSpain said.