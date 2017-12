Watt family all together on mom's jersey

It can be hard to shop for a mom with three boys in the NFL, all on different teams.

But Connie Watt got a custom jersey to support her boys, and showed it off at the Texans-Steelers game Monday.

Pewaukee natives J.J. and T.J. Watt both played in the Christmas Day game, T.J. for Pittsburg and J.J. for Houston. Her third son Derek plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The back of the jersey has the logos, numbers and letters of each of her sons’ jerseys.