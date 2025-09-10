Wisconsin flood victims struggle to move forward with repairs; crowdfunding efforts could impact potential aid

MILWAUKEE — One month after historic flooding devastated southeast Wisconsin, victims struggle to move forward with repairs and rebuilding efforts.

TMJ4 News first met Christie Andrade, soon after flooding took out a basement wall in her Milwaukee home, causing a large gap in the foundation. Andrade is a single mother on disability.

"I worked my whole life for this house and to have it just gone and I can't even live in it," Andrade said. "The hopes of living in it the next couple of months aren't there either."

A tarp covers the backside of Andrade’s home. Her basement is torn up from the flooding, and efforts are underway to clear out the damage for potential repairs. Soil and tree roots are visible from inside the home. The mother of three says she has reached out to community resources for help, but has not seen results.

"Frustrated, disappointed. I feel like I'm getting nowhere," Andrade said. "Trump still hasn't done anything for FEMA. I called 211. They keep sending me messages, but nobody comes out. I did the application for Red Cross online, and I got a text message saying that I didn't qualif,y which I didn't understand."

Like many flood victims, Andrade turned to crowdfunding for help. She is grateful for the nearly $500 people have donated so far through her GoFundMe page. One of her daughters has been documenting their journey under the username katertot07 on TikTok to raise awareness about it.

However, if a federal disaster declaration is approved, crowdfunding efforts could complicate her eligibility for government aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency website states that by law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits received from other sources. If someone receives money from a GoFundMe page for disaster-related expenses such as repairs or emergency needs, they may not be able to receive FEMA aid for the same costs.

When asked if she had concerns about potential disqualification from FEMA aid, Andrade said she doesn't care how she gets help.

"I just need a wall. I need a wall and then I need a new furnace and water heater, my central air, the sump pump," Andrade said.

FEMA offers different types of assistance. Its website states flood victims should still apply regardless, since each application is reviewed for potential aid.

"I'm a fighter, but my heart's broken and empty," Andrade said.

FEMA did not respond to requests for an interview or comment about how flood victims should navigate expenses when they've received crowdfunded donations.

President Donald Trump has yet to decide on federal disaster relief following historic flooding in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers formally submitted a request for a disaster declaration on August 27.

GoFundMe's website states that they work closely with FEMA and government agencies during a crisis. Additionally, in 15 years of operating, the company claims it has never heard from customers who lost FEMA support due to their fundraiser.

