Wisconsin DMV warns drivers about new text message scam threatening to suspend your driver's license

The Wisconsin DMV is warning drivers about a new text message scam attempting to steal personal information by claiming their driver's license is about to be suspended.

The fraudulent messages often include a link and demand urgent payment for vague violations. Two TMJ4 employees recently received these texts.

TMJ4

TMJ4

This follows previous reports of scammers sending fake text messages pretending to be toll officials.

The DMV advises anyone who receives these messages to never click the provided links or share personal information.

Watch: Look out for this Wisconsin DMV phishing scheme:

Look out for this Wisconsin DMV phishing scheme

To receive legitimate alerts about your account, you can sign up for the Wisconsin DMV's e-notify system.

If you have a consumer question you would like investigated, you can submit it at TMJ4.com/ask.

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