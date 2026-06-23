Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens talks data centers - and why he's taken an interest in them

Charlie Berens has built a following with Wisconsin humor and viral content, but the comedian is now drawing crowds for a different reason — his vocal stance on data center development across the state.

Berens, the second-oldest of 12 kids, was born and raised in the Milwaukee area.

TMJ4's Charles Benson caught up with Berens at Anodyne Coffee in Milwaukee's Walker's Point.

"As a comedian, you're always observing things. I started observing some things and that got me interested, and then I had people reach out to me when the Port Washington Data Center got approved," Berens said.

Port Washington is where Vantage is building a $15 billion hyperscale data center for Oracle and OpenAI — a project approved by local leaders after multiple public hearings.

"We have more regulation on a bratwurst than the entire artificial intelligence community," Berens said.

Microsoft also has a massive facility in Mount Pleasant, with plans to build what the company calls the world's most powerful AI data center on site. According to Data Center Map, Wisconsin currently has 53 data centers — fewer than any neighboring Midwest state.

When asked if he is comfortable being called the face of opposition to data centers, Berens pushed back on the label.

"I wouldn't. I mean, people might say that, but I don't think I'm the opposite. I'm not opposed to anything. I'm pro TAP beer, okay? That's an acronym. It stands for Transparency, Accountability, Protections, and beer," Berens said.

A Marquette Law School poll found 7 out of 10 people believed the costs of data centers outweighed the benefits.

Concerns include water use needs.

Vantage claims its daily use of city water through closed loop technology is about the same as 65 homes.

Opposition to developing artificial intelligence is another concern.

Berens describes himself as conflicted. His curiosity was sparked when OpenAI's Sam Altman suggested AI data centers could help cure cancer.

"If that's what we're promising, that AI can cure cancer - take an entire data center and put it on the job of curing cancer," Berens said.

During the interview, Benson asked about a ChatGPT search to see what it said about Berens.

"Oh no, why did you do that, Charles?" Berens said.

The search returned: "Berens has recently become active regarding proposed AI data center developments in Wisconsin."

"The robots know that?" Berens said.

Berens acknowledged the economic benefits of data center construction, noting that unions have recognized the projects as a source of good-paying jobs.

"I'm all for jobs," Berens said. "But I want the guys in the union to, you know, have a voice in deciding what we build."

Berens says he views data centers as a bipartisan issue and simply wants a voice in the conversation. As for a potential run for political office, he is not interested — even though people have asked.

"I certainly don't want to. I'll tell you that much," Berens said.

When asked whether people approach him about running, Berens confirmed they do.

"Oh, no, I get asked to. It's not something that I want to do," Berens said.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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