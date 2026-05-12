Wisconsin Republicans in the Assembly say they have the votes to pass a $1.8 billion budget surplus spending plan, but the path is more uncertain in the Senate ahead of a scheduled vote Wednesday.

The plan would use money from the state's budget surplus to send rebate checks to Wisconsin residents who filed taxes in 2024. Married couples would receive $600, while single filers would receive $300. Taxpayers would not need to fill out any forms or sign up to receive the refund.

If the bill passes both chambers and is signed by Gov. Evers, the goal is to send checks out no later than Sept. 15.

The proposal also includes tax cuts for overtime workers and tip earners, eliminating state income tax on cash tips and overtime pay. The plan mirrors recent changes in federal law, but unlike the federal version, Wisconsin's plan would not expire after two years.

Watch: Wisconsin budget surplus deal: Rebate checks, property tax relief headed for vote Wednesday

Lawmakers prepare for budget surplus vote

An additional $650 million would go toward school funding and property tax relief, with $350 million of that amount designated to lower property taxes, directing more money to K-12 public schools.

Assembly Republicans call the plan a win for taxpayers. "I think anytime you can do such a big, substantial tax relief package like this, that's a win for Wisconsinites, especially when we're able to do it in a bipartisan way, said Pewaukee Republican Rep. Adam Neylon. Neither side got everything they wanted, but at the end of the day, we feel very comfortable with where we're at."

Republicans hold a 54-seat majority in the Assembly, where 50 votes are needed for passage.

The Senate presents a tougher challenge. Republicans hold an 18-seat majority there, and 17 votes are needed for passage, but at least one Republican Senator, Steve Nass, has said, "I can't support another bad deal."

Delafield Republican Sen. Chris Kapenga tells TMJ4 he is "very disappointed" with the current deal and "does not know how he will be able to support it." Kapenga said he originally favored a one-time refund check but objected to the additional recurring budget spending now included in the plan.

If Kapenga votes no, Republicans would need Senate Democrats for the bill to pass in the Senate.

Gov. Evers supports the proposed budget surplus plan he negotiated with Republican leaders.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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