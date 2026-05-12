MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders have reached a proposed $1.8 billion budget deal to spend the state's surplus, but the agreement is already drawing criticism from both parties ahead of an expected vote Wednesday in the Assembly and Senate.

The proposal includes $850 million in refund checks for taxpayers — $600 for married couples/families, and $300 for single filers. Another $600 million would go toward public school funding, with significant increases for special education. $300 would provide property tax relief for the public schools portion of property taxes and another $50 million to lower technical college costs on property tax bills.

Evers toured a school in Barneveld and spoke with students before addressing the proposed deal.

"Once again, we're in a position to uh actually compromise and have Republicans and Democrats, at least at the leadership level, getting something done," Evers said.

Watch: Wisconsin refund checks and property tax relief in proposed $1.8 billion budget deal

Governor Evers and Republican leaders announce deal on how to spend Wisconsin budget surplus

Evers and Republicans, who hold majorities in both the Assembly and the Senate, have battled for months over K-12 public school funding and tax cuts. The governor acknowledged that the deal is not yet final.

TMJ4'S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson asked the governor if — in this election year — the votes are there to pass the deal, especially in his own party.

"Well, I need a majority of each house, and whether that's all Democrats, all Republicans, or a mix, I don't care," Evers said.

The former school teacher and former State Superintendent expressed disappointment with anyone who might oppose the package.

"I think it would be hard for anyone to say, I'm not in favor of this, therefore I'm going to be against it," Evers said. "And as a result, my local school district gets screwed. I think that's going to be a hard position for people to take."

Evers pointed to the special education funding increase as a top priority, calling it the largest increase in special education reimbursement in state history.

"The biggest wins from my vantage point were certainly the increase in Special Education funding, which is significant," Evers said.

The proposed deal also includes two additional tax cuts: a $328 million cut over two years by eliminating state income tax on overtime pay, and a $100 million cut over two years by eliminating state income tax on cash tips.

Despite its bipartisan origins, the deal is already facing resistance on both sides.

Republican Sen. Steve Nass said he "can't support another bad deal cut by leaders that will never face the voters again."

Milwaukee Democrat Sen. Chris Larson said he has a lot of questions about the 'deal', adding, "This is a time for caution, not carelessness. I am a no."

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error