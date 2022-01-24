Winter weather spells tricky Monday morning commute

MILWAUKEE — As the first month of 2022 starts to wrap up, Milwaukee is seeing its first real snowfall, and its arrival on a Monday morning didn't make it easier for commuters.

The early morning snowflakes didn’t make it any easier for drivers trying to get to work or school, with accidents and delays happening on interstates as well as street roads, as snow plow drivers tried to keep up with the flakes hitting the ground.

The frigid morning temperatures didn't encourage people to leave their houses early, with many cars lining the streets still covered with snow.

While crews work to clear the roads, be sure to allow for extra time and extra distance while driving.

