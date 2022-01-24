Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winter weather spells tricky Monday morning commute

items.[0].videoTitle
As the first month of 2022 starts to wrap up, Milwaukee is seeing its first real snowfall all year, and its arrival on a Monday morning didn't make it easier for commuters.
Snow
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 17:01:18-05

MILWAUKEE — As the first month of 2022 starts to wrap up, Milwaukee is seeing its first real snowfall, and its arrival on a Monday morning didn't make it easier for commuters.

The early morning snowflakes didn’t make it any easier for drivers trying to get to work or school, with accidents and delays happening on interstates as well as street roads, as snow plow drivers tried to keep up with the flakes hitting the ground.

The frigid morning temperatures didn't encourage people to leave their houses early, with many cars lining the streets still covered with snow.

While crews work to clear the roads, be sure to allow for extra time and extra distance while driving.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku