City of Milwaukee COVID-19 testing sites closing Tuesday due to cold weather

MILWAUKEE — All city-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Tuesday due to the incoming cold weather, the Milwaukee Health Department. The Storm Team 4 forecast predicts temperatures will hover around the single digits with wind chills reaching -15 degrees Tuesday.

This means that the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Site will all be closed Jan. 25.

The city said that regular COVID operations will resume on Jan. 26. The Menomonee Valley Site will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with extra staffing to accomodate for increased demand due to the closure.

Visit HealthyMKE.com if you need COVID-19 tests, vaccines, or other coronavirus-related assistance.

