Southeast Wisconsin weather: Slick commute, 2-3 inches of snow overnight

*****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENOSHA, WALWORTH, RACINE, JEFFERSON, WAUKESHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, AND DODGE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON TODAY****

Snow moved in overnight and will continue through the morning commute. Roads will be snow covered and slippery all morning. Most of the area likely picks up 2 to 3" of snow, with lighter amounts far north. We'll have mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and a temperature around 20 degrees.

The blast of cold grips the region tonight. Temperatures drop below zero again by tomorrow morning, along with a wind chill -10 to -20. Sunny but very cold weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, then we briefly warm up Thursday with a chance of a few snow showers.

TODAY: Morning Snow. 2-3' Total Accumulation. Mostly Cloudy

High: 22

Wind: SW to NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds and Very Cold

Low: 0, Wind Chill: -5 to -15

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Cold

High: 8, Wind Chill: -15 to -5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Still Very Cold

High: 12

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Snow Showers

High: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 17