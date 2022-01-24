Milwaukee DPW continues to clear snow on residential streets

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) finished clearing main roads and will now transition into residential streets Monday evening.

DPW says salt trucks were deployed to begin working at 2 a.m. to address the main routes in advance of rush hour. As snow continued, DPW also continued to clear main roads for the afternoon commute.

Officials say as some routes have been completed, crews have now transitioned into the residential streets and will continue into late Monday night.

DPW is reminding residents to clear snow and ice around, on top of, and to their garbage and recycling carts to create clear path and serviceable condition for collection crews.

Some recycling routes were impacted Monday due to the snow and will be caught up this week.

Due to crews running behind, DPW is asking residents to leave their carts at the collection point until collected.

