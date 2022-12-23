Winter weather halts travel by air, rail and road in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — People are scrambling to make it to their holiday travel plans, which is proving to be difficult with bad roads, slick runways and cancelations plaguing the Midwest.

At Mitchell International Airport, dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed Thursday night and Friday morning.

Travelers on Thursday are hoping to make their flights or catch a new one. The boards are filled with cancelations or delayed statuses due to the winter weather that’s affecting all areas of transit tonight.

Drivers will be met with less-than-ideal road conditions through Friday afternoon, more specifically high winds teetering on blizzard conditions.

That wind is going to move a lot of that snow drift on the ground around and ice over some roads overnight as temperatures drop.

Travis Murdoch got a ride to the airport early and chose to spend the night there to make sure he won’t miss his flight due to those bad road conditions.

“I was able to move [my flight] up from a 9 a.m. to a 5 a.m. so I don’t have to stay at the airport quite as long,” said Murdoch. “it’s weird, I’ve never stayed the night at the airport but I feel good that I’m already here.”

And it’s not just flights and road trips, Amtrak canceled the Hiawatha train between Milwaukee and Chicago through Christmas out of an abundance of caution for the winter storm.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip