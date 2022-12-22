Amtrak cancels some trains from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A winter storm is working its way through southeastern Wisconsin and causing delays, cancelations, and headaches for a lot of people trying to travel this holiday season.

The latest to take a hit was Amtrak, which canceled several of its train services due to weather. The cancelations include services through Christmas day and include several trains scheduled to go to Chicago from Milwaukee.

A news release from Amtrak says the cancelations are "an abundance of caution and in consultation with state transportation departments, host railroads, emergency managers, and weather forecasters."

Some of the trains include Hiawatha trains 329, 332, 333, 336, 337, 340, and 343. Those trains have been canceled through Christmas day.

A full list of canceled trains is below:

Trains 300, 301, 305 & 306 (Lincoln Service*): Canceled December 22-25.

Trains 311 & 316 (Missouri River Runner): Canceled December 22-25

Trains 318 & 319 (Lincoln Service/Missouri River Runner): Canceled only between St. Louis and Kansas City December 22-25

Trains 329, 332, 333, 336, 337, 340 & 343 (Hiawatha*): Canceled December 22-25

Trains 352 & 353 (Wolverine*): Canceled December 22-25

Train 370 (Pere Marquette): Canceled December 22

Train 371 (Pere Marquette): Canceled December 23

Trains 390 & 391 (Illini/Saluki*): Canceled December 23

Buses 3280 & 3381 (Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr* substitute buses): December 23 and 24

Other Amtrak National Network Services, no substitute transportation is available on these routes.

Train 3 (Southwest Chief): Origin in Chicago on December 23

Trains 7/27 & 8/28 (Empire Builder): Origins in Chicago, Seattle, and Portland December 21-23

Trains 29 & 30 (Capitol Limited): Origins in Chicago and Washington on December 22 & 23

Trains 48/448 & 49/449 (Lake Shore Limited): Origins in New York, Boston, and Chicago on December 22 & 23

Train 50 (Cardinal): Origin in Chicago on December 22 & 24

Train 51 (Cardinal): Origin in New York on December 21 & 23

