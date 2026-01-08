Winter Olympics inspire skiers to focus on equipment, safety, and performance

MEQUON — With the Winter Olympics just 30 days away in Milan and Cortina, Olympic athletes are already suited up and preparing their equipment—taking extra steps to ensure everything is safe, fast, and ready for competition. Experts say those same preparation habits can help skiers of all levels enjoy a safer, better experience on the slopes.

Joe Timm, Manager and Buyer at Les Moise in Mequon, says top-level skiing requires attention to detail long before athletes reach the mountain.

“Structuring a ski, waxing a ski, sharpening a ski—all a number of things to get ready for that Olympic-level performance,” Timm explains that the same mindset applies to recreational skiers. Regular waxing helps skis stay responsive, while sharp edges improve control, especially in icy conditions commonly found during winter months.

The excitement surrounding the Olympics is also inspiring young athletes. Four-year-old Andrew has already taken on his first mountain in Canada, skiing at Whistler.

“I went skiing at Whistler with my friend and my coach.” Along with ski maintenance, protective gear plays a key role in staying safe on the slopes. Helmets should fit snugly, goggles help protect against wind and glare, and proper layering keeps skiers warm in cold conditions.

Boot fit is another critical factor that is often overlooked, according to Timm.

“The tighter the boot, the better. Most World Cup athletes are actually fitting one to two sizes from their shoe size and their ski boots," he said.

While Olympians will soon be racing for gold in Italy, experts say following a few of the same equipment habits can help everyday skiers stay safer and spend a more enjoyable time on the mountain this winter.

