Willow cancels Summerfest performance, replaced with Gayle and Nessa Barrett

MILWAUKEE — Willow will not be performing at Summerfest this year, organizers announced Monday.

It's the second headliner the music festival has lost so far after Justin Bieber decided to postpone his Summerfest performance. Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

In their announcement on social media, Summerfest did not give a season for the Willow cancellation.

Gayle and Nessa Barrett will perform at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. instead.

Organizers released a revised schedule for the Generac Power Systems Inc. Power Stage with Miller High Life for June 30:

9:30pm - Nessa Barrett

8:00pm - Gayle

6:15pm -Royal & The Serpent

4:45pm - Juliana Hatfield

3:15pm - TBA

3:00pm - Military Appreciation Day Ceremony

1:45pm - Leroy Airmaster with Junior Brantley

12:00pm - Blues Disciples

Willow, born Willow Smith, is the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

