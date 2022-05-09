Summerfest announces 40 more headliners to 2022 lineup

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Monday they are adding Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle to their lineup on June 30 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as well as adding 40 more headliners to the music festival.

Back in March organizers released their initial lineup.

Tickets for Disturbed, Lamb of God with Chevelle at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 go on sale Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.

Summerfest is set to take place over three weekends (Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays) June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

Summerfest now includes the following acts:

Festival Stage Headliners: The Band CAMINO • Remi Wolf • Zach Bryan • Stone Temple Pilots • Lupe Fiasco • Michael Ray • The Wailers • Juliana Hatfield • The Happy Fits • Jessie James Decker • Dirty Dozen Brass Band • Sir Mix A Lot •10,000 Maniacs • Billy Howerdel (of A Perfect Circle) • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club • Deep Sea Diver • Jackopierce • Lillith Czar •Material Issue • Geese • Alexandra Kay • Hockey Dad • The Marshall Tucker Band • The Expendables • Weathers • Josh Fudge • WHOKILLEDXIX • Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts • Motherfolk • Nora Collins • The Ike Reilly Assassination • The Joyce Boys • Transviolet • Jackie Venson • Arlie • Jagwar Twin • Mills • Sarah Barrios • Brooke Alexx • Scarypoolparty • Jocelyn & Chris Arndt •American Teeth • CARR

Headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Jason Aldean w/ Gabby Barrett & John Morgan (June 23), Justin Bieber w/ Jaden, Harry Hudson, & ¿Teo? (June 24), Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, & Wu-Tang Clan (June 25), Disturbed, Lamb of God, & Chevelle (June 30), Machine Gun Kelly w/ Avril Lavigne & Iann Dior (July 1), Halsey w/ The Marías & Abby Roberts (July 2), Rod Stewart w/ Cheap Trick (July 7), Backstreet Boys (July 8), Thomas Rhett w/ Ryan Hurd & Rhett Akins (July 9).

BMO Harris Pavilion:

Stone Temple Pilots July 1, 2022, at 9:30 p.m.

More information is on Summerfest's website.

