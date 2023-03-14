Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival to stop in East Troy

EAST TROY, Wis. — Willie Nelson is taking his Outlaw Music Festival on tour this summer and one of the stops is here in Wisconsin!

The tour will be stopping in East Troy at Alpine Valley on June 24.

More than a dozen performers will join Willie Nelson on tour, including Robert Plant and the Avett Brothers.

Live Nation Check out the full lineup for the Outlaw Music Festival.

The full list of performers is as follows: Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid.

Not all the performers will be at Alpine Valley, however. Those included in the East Troy performance are Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Trampled by Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and Particle Kid.

Tickets for the East Troy performances will go on sale Friday, March 17 on the Outlaw Music Festival website.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson told Live Nation. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip