Will it ever change? A look at the hard conversations around gun violence and mass shootings

MILWAUKEE — Gun violence and mass shootings have become a part of our daily lives that we often wonder if and when it will ever change. Is change even possible?

I tweeted a call for action earlier today: Tell me one thing that will change the trajectory of gun violence and mass shootings in America.

Curious.



Tell me one thing that will change the trajectory of gun violence and mass shootings in America.



I’m looking for an honest conversation- not a political battle over which side is right or wrong.



And then tell me if you really believe change is possible. — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) May 25, 2022

Dozens of responses ranged from banning the sale of assault weapons, social media policing, securing schools, and stricter background checks on gun purchases.

It's not an easy conversation to start up, even inside a comfortable coffee shop like Anodyne's Walker's Point place.

"It's really sad," said Jessica Hope.

She has a teenage daughter and a growing yoga business in Milwaukee.

"You don't hear about this stuff in other countries," said Hope. "I think there is something here that is broken that we definitely need to look at it."

She believes change from within a community is possible.

"People are starting to speak up more and more and that does ripple the change out there, but something has to give. You shouldn't fear sending your child to school," she said.

Milwaukee native and social worker Tyler Emanuelson wants to see change on an issue that runs deep across the political spectrum.

But he believes conversations around gun violence need to include mental health.

"I do believe it's the people that will have to make this change," said Emanuelson. "It's going be a hard conversation to have."

Hard conversations that he hopes will bring change.

"I'm a very optimistic person," said Emanuelson. "For the sake of future generations and the children and the families of children and everybody, I do believe change will happen, but change is slow."

