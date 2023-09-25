Will a handful of rebel Republicans mutiny against Speaker McCarthy? Charles Benson talks with Kristen Welker

Mutiny against McCarthy? A handful of rebel Republicans have raised the possibility of a government shutdown. Plus, Vice President Harris with a new assignment as the White House takes on gun violence.

TMJ4'S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked about the week's big political stories with NBC's Moderator of Meet the Press, Kristen Welker.

A rough week on Capitol Hill for Speaker Kevin McCarthy as a government shutdown looms.

"There is no resolution in sight. I've been talking to sources on both sides of the aisle who say this is looking increasingly likely," said Welker. "And just to break this down again and you really hit the nail on the head, it's a small handful of conservatives, who are saying hey, we are not going to reach a deal unless you agree with our priorities, which includes spending cuts."

On Friday, President Biden announced a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, will lead the new federal office.

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention has been around for more than a decade. The timing by the White House comes as President Biden prepares for the 2024 election.

"There's no doubt you can't look at this move and not look at it against the political backdrop. Obviously, this is an issue that Democrats care deeply about," said Welker.

President Biden signed the Safer Communities Act last year. A bipartisan law that strengthened gun control laws for the first time in 30 years while adding more resources for mental health and school safety programs.

"The policy piece of this is not insignificant. The White House would argue and effectively what the Vice President will be in charge of is essentially making sure that the law that passed in the wake of the Uvalde shooting is implemented, said Welker. It was the most sweeping law that had been passed in decades."

