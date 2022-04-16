WI Supreme Court sides with GOP on redistricting decision

The Wisconsin Supreme Court opted to use Republican-drawn maps for this fall’s state legislative elections.

In a 4-to-3 ruling, the deciding vote came from Justice Brian Hagedorn, who previously voted against Republicans, opting to accept Gov. Tony Evers’-drawn map in early March.

That map was later thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court following an appeal by state Republicans.

This comes as state legislative candidates began circulating petitions to get on the ballot Friday.

“A lot of us have been waiting for this decision. We weren’t sure when it was going to happen,” said Hilario DeLeon of the Republican Party of Milwaukee Co.

Federal courts noted a lack of sufficient reasoning for the state increasing assembly districts with Black majorities from six to seven.

The adopted GOP map reduces majority-Black districts from six to five.

After federal courts rejected the governor’s drawn maps; another 4-3 vote. This time, Hagedorn siding with Republicans.

“The maps are what they are, and a lot of these candidates are fired up and we’re ready to get working,” DeLeon said.

Online, democrats voicing their feelings about the ruling with the ruling. Governor Tony Evers called it a “unconscionable miscarriage of justice.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul calling it a “travesty for democracy.”

County Executive David Crowley says those elected should not be the ones at the helm of redistricting in the first place.

“I think at the end of the day, it shows how we need to have fair maps. I always believed in an independent redistricting committee to be able to do this Elected Officials should not be picking their voters. Voters should be picking their elected officials,” Crowley said.

The new map is likely to face legal opposition from democrats but would likely remain in place for the next ten years.