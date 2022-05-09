Why prices at the pump may get worse in the Milwaukee-metro area before they get better

MILWAUKEE — The average price of regular gas in the Milwaukee-metro area hit another record of $4.23 a gallon Monday. That's up 22 cents in a week and 39 cents in a month, according to AAA.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says the timing could not be worse.

"It's never a great time to see rising gas prices, but the absolute worst timing is right now in the lead up to Memorial Day," De Haan said. "The term 'staycation' could resurface again."

We saw drivers filling only a few gallons at a time at a South Side BP on Monday. One person says the added cost will take away from other things they like to do, such as going out to eat. Another person says they will not drive as much.

Last month, the president announced his administration would temporarily allow E-15 gasoline to be sold this summer to ease prices. The Environmental Protection Agency typically does not allow the sale from June to September.

Governor Tony Evers was one of eight Midwest governors to seek a permanent waiver to sell E-15 gas to ease prices permanently.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip