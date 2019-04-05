The Whitefish Bay School District is warning parents of what they are calling "troubling behavior." The district sent a letter to parents Thursday saying some students have asked African-American students if they can have an 'N-Pass, black pass or Black-Card,' essentially asking for permission to use a racial slur.



In the letter the district said, "This is not acceptable to us."

040419 Important Parent Communication (1) by TODAY'S TMJ4 on Scribd

Students at the school say they have heard of people asking about the 'N-pass.'

"When the N-word is being used so prominently in music and stuff like that, people think its an excuse for them to, 'Oh, I can say it too,'" said junior Tyrane Graham.

Sophomore Rian Mahan said the excuse that the word is being used in music isn't valid and that the origin of the word was based in racism.

"They made it out of hatred and just ignorance so they should not be able to say it obviously," she said.

The district is asking parents and students to report any instances of this behavior.

