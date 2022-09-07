'When Claude Got Shot' wins Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary

MILWAUKEE — "When Claude Got Shot," a documentary exploring the complexity of gun violence and the ripple effect it has on the Milwaukee community, has won an Emmy.

The documentary won the Emmy for Exceptional Merit in a Documentary.

The film focuses on Claude Motley, who was shot near 68th and Capitol in 2014.

Motley is from Milwaukee but moved with his family to Charlotte prior to being shot. The move was partially a way to get away from the gun violence in the city. But it was on a trip back to Milwaukee for a reunion when Claude got shot.

He was shot by then-teenager Nathan King in an attempted carjacking. King was shot just a few days later when he was part of an attempted robbery.

The movie not only explores the ripple effect the shooting has had on Motley's life from more than a dozen surgeries, postponing his career and endless medical bills, but it also looks at the impact on King and his family.

Motley hopes that by sharing his story in the film, it will bring more attention to the root causes of violence and ultimately change will come. He said he wants the film to leave people with a sense of hope.

After learning the news of the Emmy win, the When Claude Got Shot team issued a statement thanking everyone involved in the film's production, as well as Claude Motley, Nathan King, Regina Ragland and Victoria Davison for sharing their stories.

Learn more about the film on its website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip