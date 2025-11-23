President Donald Trump has signed legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release Jeffrey Epstein files within 30 days, despite previously trying to discourage his party from pursuing the issue.

"A vast majority of Americans say they want to see the Epstein files released," NBC's Kristen Welker, moderator of Meet the Press, said.

The push for transparency led to a notable falling out between Trump and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Trump called Greene a "traitor" and criticized her for pushing too hard on the issue. Greene defended her position while standing beside Epstein victims and families.

"I think the questions are, as we continue to track the fallout here, one, is this split that we are seeing in the MAGA base a small fracture, or is it a bigger divide," Welker said.

"And two, how might this impact the midterm elections?"

Watch here: TMJ4's Charles Benson sits down with NBC's Kristen Welker of "Meet the Press."

What's next after President Trump signs bill to release Epstein files

The Georgia Congresswoman announced Friday evening she would resign from office early next year.

However, the release may face complications. Trump has specifically asked his Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate prominent Democrats and their alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Because of that DOJ investigation, it's possible that Justice Department officials say they can't release the files in the middle of an open investigation," Welker said.

Meanwhile, Trump has indicated he would prefer to focus on economic issues rather than the Epstein files.

"The September jobs report was a bit mixed," Welker explained.

"It beat expectations in terms of how many jobs were created at the same time, the unemployment rate ticked up, raising questions about whether the Fed could lower interest rates again."

The Trump administration has also rolled back some tariffs as prices continue to rise, which is notable given that tariffs are a centerpiece of Trump's economic policy.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

