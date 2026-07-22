BROOKFIELD — Families across Lake Country looking to cool off this summer have a free resource to help them find the best spots in Waukesha County.

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What's Fun This Week: Your free guide to area pools and beaches

Lake Country Family Fun publishes an annual guide highlighting the best public pools in Waukesha County and Lake Country, with a focus on community pools and aquatic centers.

"Every year we publish our "Cool Off at the Pool Guide" featuring pools throughout Waukesha County," Erin Guenterberg said. Erin is the owner and manager of Lake Country Family Fun.

The Wiberg Aquatic Center draws families with a water slide, large pool area, diving board, and a separate wading area.

"What families love here is the water slide, the large pool area, diving board, and there's a separate pool area," Erin said.

The guide covers a range of water destinations, taking the research burden off families.

"We've done all the research, so you don't have to," added Erin.

For families who prefer sand over chlorine, Lake Country Family Fun also publishes a beach guide featuring 12 beaches in the Waukesha County area.

Head to Lake Country Family Fun for other family-friendly events and things to do in the area, including 21 Must Do July Events!

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