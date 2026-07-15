OCONOMOWOC — If baseball isn't your thing, the Dockhounds ballpark in Oconomowoc still has plenty of reasons to visit this summer.

Watch this week's segment below:

What's Fun This Week: The Dockhounds offer more than baseball

Erin Guenterberg, of Lake Country Family Fun, said the team has loaded its schedule with themed weekends and family-friendly activities throughout the season.

"They have so many family fun things to do during the games, and they have fun theme nights throughout," Guenterberg said.

In July, the ballpark is hosting a Halloween-themed weekend complete with a candy drop and trick-or-treating. August brings a 90's theme weekend, with a drone show, celebrating the fashion and music of the decade. Then on Labor Day weekend in September, the team celebrates mascot Louis's birthday, capping the festivities with fireworks after one of the games.

The game day experience is designed with families in mind. Brian Giese, Director of Marketing for the Dockhounds, said the kids' zone is a major draw, even for fans who aren't focused on the game.

"Come on out, it's tons of fun even if you don't like baseball, right? So we have a big kids' zone area, totally free. There's a bounce house. There's a speed pitch, there's a giant obstacle course," Giese said.

Dogs are also welcome at the park on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

"Any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday game, we allow dogs in the park. I have yet to find an organization to challenge me on this, but I always say that we're the most dog-friendly park in the country," Giese said.

Guenterberg recommends families check the schedule ahead of time to find the events that best match their interests.

"Definitely check the schedule to see when these are and what all the fun activities are. Match them up with your schedule and which one your family would love the most," Guenterberg said.

For another free family outing, Hartland Kids Day is returning to Nixon Park on July 29. The free event features bounce houses, animals, live entertainment, a rock wall, food trucks, and activities for kids. Hartland Kids Day has grown to become Hartland's largest annual event for kids and families. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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