What's Fun This Week: Strawberry picking season is here

COLGATE — Strawberry picking season is in full swing, and experts say the window to get out to the fields may be shorter than you think.

Erin Guenterberg of Lake Country Family Fun said berry picking is a summer tradition that appeals to just about everyone.

"This is a great family activity, but honestly, this is great for anyone to come out, enjoy this beautiful weather, and pick some fresh berries," Guenterberg said.

Before heading out, Guenterberg said there is one important step.

"Always, always, always check the farm's website and or social media because due to weather or picking conditions and if they've been overpicked, you'll want to know that before you leave your house," Guenterberg said.

And if you're tempted to snack while you pick, Guenterberg has a word of caution.

"Just make sure you take home more than you eat," Guenterberg said.

Roger Basse of Basse's Taste of Country said the season's timeline is anything but predictable.

"Strawberry season is very unpredictable because it's all about the weather," Basse said.

His advice to anyone thinking about going: don't wait.

"Come out as soon as you can, enjoy the berries because when they're ready, they're ready, and when we're done, when there's no more berries, we can't make any more," Basse said.

As for the rules on sampling while you pick, Basse said it's welcome, within reason.

"We're fine with you sampling and trying some. That's part of the experience, but don't make a meal out of it," Basse said.

He added with a laugh: "We don't weigh people here. It's part of the experience."

"What's Fun This Week?" is a collaboration between TMJ4 News Today and Erin Guenterberg with Lake Country Family Fun, a trusted resource for local family activities in the greater Waukesha County area of southeastern Wisconsin.

For more family-friendly events and activities this summer, visit Lake Country Family Fun.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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