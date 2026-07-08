What's Fun This Week: Lake Country parks offer splash pads, beer gardens, and live music

HARTLAND — Nixon Park in Hartland has a splash pad, live music every Thursday night and a beer garden, making it a go-to summer destination for families in the Lake Country area.

Erin Guenterberg from Lake Country Family Fun said the combination of activities makes the park a standout option for families looking for fun close to home.

"We are at Nixon Park in Hartland, and they have a splash pad, and every Thursday night they have live music and a beer garden," Erin said.

Other area parks offer similar experiences. In Sussex, Pints in the Park brings a traveling beer garden to local parks. Menomonee Falls also offers comparable programming at Village Park.

Nixon Park will also host Hartland Kids Day with Lake Country Family Fun on July 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free community event will feature vendors, a bounce house, animals, food trucks, and on-stage performers throughout the day.

Families do not need to sign up in advance to attend.

"They can RSVP to our Facebook event, but we'd love just to see them come right out to the park," Erin said.

Click for a free guide to Waukesha County and Lake Country beer gardens, a list of Lake Country splash pads, and a guide to the Nixon Park concert series,

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