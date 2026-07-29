What's Fun This Week: Free Guide to Outdoor Movie Nights

BROOKFIELD — Outdoor movie nights are back this summer, and Lake Country Family Fun has updated its guide to help families find screenings near them.

Erin Guenterberg with Lake Country Family Fun said families can use the guide to find options across the area, including a weekly event close to home.

"We just updated our outdoor movie guide, and you can come right here to the Corners of Brookfield every Tuesday night in August," Guenterberg said.

The event is more than just a movie. Guenterberg said families should plan to arrive early to take advantage of everything on offer.

"You want to bring some chairs and blankets, come down before they will have princess visits, balloon art, and face painting," Guenterberg said.

Movies at the Corners of Brookfield start at 6:30. Guenterberg said the location makes it easy to turn the outing into a full evening.

"Absolutely, grab dinner or a snack at one of the restaurants, stroll through a store, and then come down here for those fun activities," Guenterberg said.

The Corners of Brookfield is one of several options available this summer. Local parks and community venues are also hosting outdoor screenings throughout the season.

To find more outdoor movies happening this summer, click here for the Lake Country Family Fun outdoor movie guide.

And here are some tips for outdoor movie watching from LCFF:



Bring chairs and blankets for seating

Be sure to read the details for the specific event regarding food and carry-ins. Some events recommend families bring snacks and drinks. Others offer concessions prior to the movie and prohibit carry-ins.

Don’t wait too long to use the restrooms as the lines can get long. We always go right before we leave the house.

Don’t forget bug spray or deterrent, even though the park may be sprayed prior to the movies. Some years are just bad no matter how well it is treated.

Be courteous to others attending and while driving. There are lots of little ones very excited, and they forget the rules of the road.

Park in legal areas and don’t block residents’ driveways.

Have a blast!

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