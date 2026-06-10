What's Fun This Week: Free concert series kicks off at The Ingleside Hotel

The Ingleside Hotel is launching a new free outdoor event series called Music on the Lawn, with the first event happening Tuesday, June 10, at 6 p.m.

The series runs once a month in June, July, and August, featuring live music, food trucks, and family activities. Admission is free, and while picnic tables will be available, guests are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket. There will also be lawn games and family-friendly activities.

Jesse Wilder, General Manager of The Ingleside Hotel, said the music calendar is already set.

"We've got some really good bands lined up that are already booked. Gypsy Vanner starts us out in June."

In addition to local beer and food trucks, The Oasis Project Wisconsin will be on-site selling s'more kits to support their mission of providing free tutoring to children in the Waukesha County area.

Wilder, who serves as a board member for The Oasis Project Wisconsin, spoke about the organization's work.

"We do free tutoring for underprivileged children in the Waukesha County area, and it's such a need."

He said his personal commitment to the mission comes down to one thing.

"Education, I think, is the foundation to everything and making life better."

The event will take place rain or shine. If the weather becomes an issue, organizers say activities can quickly shift indoors.

Music on the Lawn is being highlighted as part of "What's Fun This Week?" a collaboration between TMJ4 News Today and Lake Country Family Fun, a trusted resource for local family activities in the greater Waukesha County area of southeastern Wisconsin.

Head to www.lakecountryfamilyfun.com for more ideas to make the most of your summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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