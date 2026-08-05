What's Fun This Week: Family-friendly August festivals

OCONOMOWOC — August is peak festival season in Wisconsin, and a free online guide is making it easier than ever for families to plan their next adventure.

Lake Country Family Fun has published its guide to the Best Summer Festivals, giving readers a one-stop resource to find out when and where festivals are happening, how close they are to home, and what special things to do at each one, all before leaving the house.

Erin Guenterberg from Lake Country Family Fun says the guide covers everything from art festivals and food festivals to the Wisconsin State Fair.

"Our August guide is full of festivals you can find out when they are, where they are, if they're close to home, and what special things to do at each one, all before you go," Erin said.

TMJ4 News Erin with Lake Country Family Fun is partnering with TMJ4 to share low-cost or no-cost events and activities all summer long.

One highlight in the guide is the Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts held at Fowler Park. Erin called it a family favorite, noting that a pontoon shuttle from the boardwalk to the park is part of the draw.

"It's one of my family's favorites, and when my kids were little, we would always take a pontoon shuttle over from the boardwalk to Fowler Park. It's just a fun way to get here," Erin said.

Whether families are looking for a fun afternoon with the kids, a full weekend getaway, or a chance to explore a new festival, the LCFF has everything needed to plan the trip.

Click here to find the full list of festivals, and click here for Lake Country Family Fun's tips for food and fun at the Wisconsin State Fair.

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